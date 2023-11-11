Minot Air Force Base at Mohall Veteran’s Day ceremony

MOHALL, N.D (KMOT) - Minot Air Force Base accepted an invitation to the Veteran’s Day ceremony Saturday at Mohall.

Senior Airman, Kobe MacDonald of the 91st Missile Security Operation Squadron said they wanted to support the vets and show community members what they do.

He said the people also wanted to see the ins and outs of the vehicle.

“We appreciate their service. Without them, I wouldn’t have been inspired to decide to join myself,” said MacDonald.

The event also included a special flyover.

