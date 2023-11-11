Jelly Roll to perform concert for inmates at county jail in Michigan

Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform a concert in Michigan next month at the Genesee County Jail. (Source: WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Jelly Roll is scheduled to perform a concert for inmates at the Genesee County Jail next month.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, the concert will be held on Dec. 5.

The sheriff said the show got scheduled after he sent the singer a video about putting together a concert at the county jail.

Swanson started an education program called IGNITE for county inmates in 2020. He said the program is in place to help reverse the cycle of generational incarceration through education.

The “Son of a Sinner” singer spent time in jail himself. Billboard reports he was arrested at 16 for aggravated robbery and charged as an adult.

“They were talking about giving me more time than I’d been alive,” Billboard quoted the singer in an interview. “I’ve never had anything in life that urged me at the moment to know that I had to do something different.”

He was later transferred from the violent offenders’ unit to the education unit where he reportedly studied for his GED and passed the test on his first attempt.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kari Pollert, new owner of Apricot Lane Boutique
Apricot Lane Boutique switching locations and ownership
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
‘It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for’: Family mourns teen girl found dead in car with another teen
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
El Nino and our winter outlook
2023-24 ND winter outlook: El Niño likely means above normal temps as a whole
(Left) Chance Rush, "Killers of the Flower Moon" actor from New Town, N.D., in front of a...
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ showcases actor from New Town

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 11/10/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 11/10/23
NDSU
North Dakota State makes new scholarship to compete with Minnesota free tuition program
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game