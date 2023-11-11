Highlights from key moments as Minot beats Shanley 38-35 for state championship

2023 NDHSAA Division AAA Football State Champions: Minot High Magicians
By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in 43 years, the Minot High Magicians are state champions!

Game-winning field goal:

Final drive for the Magi to put them in field goal range:

A pick-six ties that game at 35!

A touchdown for Minot makes it 35-28 Shanley:

Shanley scores to extend their lead to 35-21:

Minot continues to fight back, scoring this touchdown:

Let the comeback begin! Minot cuts into the Shanley lead with this touchdown:

Minot is now down by 21 points after this touchdown by Shanley in the third quarter:

HALFTIME

Minot comes up with a big takeaway just before halftime:

Shanley extends their lead in the second quarter:

Minot’s first touchdown of the game gets them on the board:

A big interception for Minot:

Shanley extends their lead to two touchdowns:

Shanley strikes first with this touchdown:

Minot intros:

