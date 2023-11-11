Highlights from key moments as Minot beats Shanley 38-35 for state championship
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in 43 years, the Minot High Magicians are state champions!
Game-winning field goal:
FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 43 YEARS—
THE MINOT HIGH MAGICIANS ARE STATE CHAMPIONS!
THE MINOT HIGH MAGICIANS ARE STATE CHAMPIONS!

Kellan Burke ends Shanley's 15 game win streak with a walk off field goal
Final drive for the Magi to put them in field goal range:
Tyson Ruzicka finds a gap to put the Magi in field goal range.

Tied 35-35 with 0:49 to play
Tied 35-35 with 0:49 to play #NDpreps @magiFB pic.twitter.com/dCqCPHgea6
A pick-six ties that game at 35!
TIE GAME!!! Kellan Burke picks off Meier and houses it

Magi trailed by three scores. State championship on the line with 7:34 left in the game
Magi trailed by three scores. State championship on the line with 7:34 left in the game #NDpreps @KFYRTV @KMOT_TV pic.twitter.com/fZVXy69eid
A touchdown for Minot makes it 35-28 Shanley:
MAGI TOUCHDOWN! Conklin and Beeter connect AGAIN

Burke PAT makes it 35-28 Shanley with 9:39 left to play
Burke PAT makes it 35-28 Shanley with 9:39 left to play #NDpreps @KFYRTV @KMOT_TV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/Q2kS6189hr
Shanley scores to extend their lead to 35-21:
Shanley answers Minot's 14 unanswered points after a long drive. Isaac Perkerewicz charges in for 6 plus the PAT

Shanley up 35-21 with 3:02 left in the third quarter
Shanley up 35-21 with 3:02 left in the third quarter #NDpreps pic.twitter.com/nvyPqwcKTa
Minot continues to fight back, scoring this touchdown:
MAGI TOUCHDOWN! Tyson Ruzicka finds the endzone for the first time today.

Shanley still on top 28-21 with 5:36 left in Q3
Shanley still on top 28-21 with 5:36 left in Q3 #NDpreps @KFYRTV @KMOT_TV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/OT0URFJN1p
Let the comeback begin! Minot cuts into the Shanley lead with this touchdown:
MAGI TOUCHDOWN! Logan Conklin hauls in a beauty from Lucas Beeter. Went to video replay and call stands.

Kellan Burke PAT trims the Shanley lead to 28-14 with just under 9 minutes left in the 3rd quarter
Kellan Burke PAT trims the Shanley lead to 28-14 with just under 9 minutes left in the 3rd quarter #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/QYKZHgWq4s
Minot is now down by 21 points after this touchdown by Shanley in the third quarter:
Osvak grabs another from Meier to add 7 more to the Deacons lead.— Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023
28-7 Shanley with 9:55 left in the third. Magi came back from a 24-7 deficit last week… let’s see what’s in store #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV pic.twitter.com/NsbCjvBI4J
HALFTIME
Minot comes up with a big takeaway just before halftime:
TALAN ON THE TAKEAWAY!
Shanley knocking on the door and Talan Jundt comes up big time with a pick in the endzone. Crucial play to stop Deacons from scoring before half.

Beeter takes a knee. 21-7 Shanley at half
Beeter takes a knee. 21-7 Shanley at half #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/VmZr03TmUq
Shanley extends their lead in the second quarter:
Deacons senior Fisher Hannesson powers his way in. Shanley using a lot of screen passes and inside runs.

21-7 SHS with 1:57 left in the first half
21-7 SHS with 1:57 left in the first half #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/eLuUtZtbWZ
Minot’s first touchdown of the game gets them on the board:
TOUCHDOWN MAGI
Minot gets on the board on a goal line rush from @GriffinBrod23
Kellan Burke’s XP makes it 14-7 Shanley with 5:26 left in the second quarter #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/hoySFwJLdu
A big interception for Minot:
CONKLIN! After a failed 4th down conversion, Logan Conklin goes "Air Conklin" for this pick.

Magi ball with 8:46 left in the first half
Magi ball with 8:46 left in the first half #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/GFA8H9RJwD
Shanley extends their lead to two touchdowns:
Deacons add another as Meier finds Fisher Hannesson for a 35yd TD

Shanley up 14-0 with 2:44 left in the 1st
Shanley up 14-0 with 2:44 left in the 1st pic.twitter.com/LVOe681kFD
Shanley strikes first with this touchdown:
Shanley QB Landon Meier connects with Samuel Osvak on a slant.

PAT makes it 7-0 Deacons with 8:07 left in the 1st
PAT makes it 7-0 Deacons with 8:07 left in the 1st #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV pic.twitter.com/agX2VyfiSn
Minot intros:
Intros ✅

Magi vs Deacons starts now!
Magi vs Deacons starts now! #NDpreps @KFYRTV @KMOT_TV pic.twitter.com/yoAOgtjRhX
