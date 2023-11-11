Highlights from key moments as Minot beats Shanley 38-35 for state championship

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in 43 years, the Minot High Magicians are state champions!

Game-winning field goal:

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 43 YEARS



THE MINOT HIGH MAGICIANS ARE STATE CHAMPIONS!



Kellan Burke ends Shanley’s 15 game win streak with a walk off field goal #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/wS4NXFSiWO — Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023

Final drive for the Magi to put them in field goal range:

Tyson Ruzicka finds a gap to put the Magi in field goal range.



Tied 35-35 with 0:49 to play #NDpreps @magiFB pic.twitter.com/dCqCPHgea6 — Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023

A pick-six ties that game at 35!

TIE GAME!!! Kellan Burke picks off Meier and houses it



Magi trailed by three scores. State championship on the line with 7:34 left in the game #NDpreps @KFYRTV @KMOT_TV pic.twitter.com/fZVXy69eid — Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023

A touchdown for Minot makes it 35-28 Shanley:

MAGI TOUCHDOWN! Conklin and Beeter connect AGAIN



Burke PAT makes it 35-28 Shanley with 9:39 left to play #NDpreps @KFYRTV @KMOT_TV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/Q2kS6189hr — Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023

Shanley scores to extend their lead to 35-21:

Shanley answers Minot’s 14 unanswered points after a long drive. Isaac Perkerewicz charges in for 6 plus the PAT



Shanley up 35-21 with 3:02 left in the third quarter #NDpreps pic.twitter.com/nvyPqwcKTa — Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023

Minot continues to fight back, scoring this touchdown:

MAGI TOUCHDOWN! Tyson Ruzicka finds the endzone for the first time today.



Shanley still on top 28-21 with 5:36 left in Q3 #NDpreps @KFYRTV @KMOT_TV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/OT0URFJN1p — Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023

Let the comeback begin! Minot cuts into the Shanley lead with this touchdown:

MAGI TOUCHDOWN! Logan Conklin hauls in a beauty from Lucas Beeter. Went to video replay and call stands.



Kellan Burke PAT trims the Shanley lead to 28-14 with just under 9 minutes left in the 3rd quarter #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/QYKZHgWq4s — Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023

Minot is now down by 21 points after this touchdown by Shanley in the third quarter:

Osvak grabs another from Meier to add 7 more to the Deacons lead.



28-7 Shanley with 9:55 left in the third. Magi came back from a 24-7 deficit last week… let’s see what’s in store #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV pic.twitter.com/NsbCjvBI4J — Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023

HALFTIME

Minot comes up with a big takeaway just before halftime:

TALAN ON THE TAKEAWAY!



Shanley knocking on the door and Talan Jundt comes up big time with a pick in the endzone. Crucial play to stop Deacons from scoring before half.



Beeter takes a knee. 21-7 Shanley at half #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/VmZr03TmUq — Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023

Shanley extends their lead in the second quarter:

Deacons senior Fisher Hannesson powers his way in. Shanley using a lot of screen passes and inside runs.



21-7 SHS with 1:57 left in the first half #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/eLuUtZtbWZ — Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023

Minot’s first touchdown of the game gets them on the board:

TOUCHDOWN MAGI



Minot gets on the board on a goal line rush from @GriffinBrod23



Kellan Burke’s XP makes it 14-7 Shanley with 5:26 left in the second quarter #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV @magiFB pic.twitter.com/hoySFwJLdu — Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023

A big interception for Minot:

Shanley extends their lead to two touchdowns:

Deacons add another as Meier finds Fisher Hannesson for a 35yd TD



Shanley up 14-0 with 2:44 left in the 1st pic.twitter.com/LVOe681kFD — Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023

Shanley strikes first with this touchdown:

Shanley QB Landon Meier connects with Samuel Osvak on a slant.



PAT makes it 7-0 Deacons with 8:07 left in the 1st #NDpreps @KMOT_TV @KFYRTV pic.twitter.com/agX2VyfiSn — Zach Keenan (@ZachKeenanTV) November 11, 2023

