‘A Flight to Remember’ compilation for Veterans Day | The stories of the Western ND Honor Flight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Reporter Jody Kerzman joined more than 100 North Dakota veterans on the Western ND Honor Flight in early October traveling to Washington, D.C. Every veteran on that trip carried with them their own personal story of sacrifice, loss, heartbreak and now, healing. Jody brought us some of their stories in her “A Flight to Remember” series. Here’s each of those stories:

Dan Dacar remembers his time in Vietnam like it was yesterday. He’s got hundreds of photos to help him remember; he keeps even more memories in his head.

His road to Vietnam was full of twists and turns. Dacar ended up serving three tours in Vietnam.

“I did my job. I got a few awards,” he said.

Now, those awards are on display in his home. Those medals and his stories had a big impact on his grandson, Braden Gerber.

“I’ve always looked up to him. He’s a big inspiration in my life,” said Gerber, who graduated high school last spring.

With such an inspiration, Gerber plans to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and enlist in the Army.

When Dacar got the opportunity to go on the Western North Dakota Honor Flight, he knew he’d need help. So, he asked his grandson to accompany him on the trip.

“To do that with him was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Gerber.

Read the full story here or watch below:

A Flight to Remember: Vietnam veteran shares memories, inspires grandson

The Korean War is often called the “forgotten war” because of the lack of attention it received compared to the World Wars and the Vietnam War. But one Mohall man will never forget the time he spent fighting on the front lines in Korea.

Richard Kinzley is a Korean War veteran. He was drafted into the Army in 1950.

He was on the front lines. Every day, he saw men killed and injured. He’ll never forget the things he saw.

From time to time, Richard digs out the box that holds all his military medals and papers, including a U.S. Army Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. Each one holds a story and a memory.

“I’m still here. I don’t understand that. I guess it really wasn’t my time,” Richard said, shaking his head.

In 1952, he came home to Mohall on leave and asked the love of his life to marry him.

“She said yes! That was the happiest moment of my life,” he said with a smile.

Read the full story here or watch below:

A Flight to Remember: 98-year-old veteran shares stories of the ‘forgotten war’

More than 58,000 American troops died in the Vietnam War. Their names are listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

That’s one of the stops veterans make on every Western North Dakota Honor Flight. For many, it’s a stop that brings peace.

That includes Brian Benesh, who, for more than 50 years, has struggled with his memories from Vietnam.

The Dickinson man says going on the Honor Flight helped him take a big step toward healing.

Benesh spent two years in Vietnam. The experience forever changed him. He carried his memories and a lot of guilt with him for years. He knows now that it was PTSD.

When Benesh was notified he’d be going on the Western North Dakota Honor Flight in October, he knew it was time to face his demons.

When the time came to visit the wall, Benesh was overcome with emotion.

“My first reaction was to kneel and just put my hands on it and feel it,” Benesh said. “I put my hands on that wall, and I asked for two things. Number one: I said I’m sorry. I couldn’t save everybody. I tried. I did the best I could under the circumstances. But number two: I asked for forgiveness.”

Immediately, he felt lighter, as though a burden he’d been carrying for more than 50 years had been lifted.

Read the full story here or watch below:

A Flight to Remember: Veteran finds peace and healing on Western ND Honor Flight

Millions of American men were drafted into the military during the Vietnam War. That includes Ernie Torpen.

The Scranton man had a low draft number and knew it was only a matter of time before he had to go.

So, in 1971, he enlisted in the Army before his number was called. Little did he know, that decision would forever change his life.

Ernie and his wife Cindy are both Vietnam veterans; she also enlisted in the Army in 1971, and that’s when their love story began.

Ernie and Cindy met at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, in 1971. They dated for about six months. Then Cindy was sent to Germany. Ernie tried to get orders to go too, but his dad fell ill.

Ernie and Cindy figured that was the end of their love story. But after 20 years of traveling, she felt the urge to call Ernie, just to say hi.

“We just caught up with what we were doing with our lives,” recalled Ernie.

Life went on, until 1998, when Cindy’s friend urged her to call Ernie again.

But this time, Ernie was no longer married. He and his wife had been divorced for two years. Two years later, Ernie and Cindy married.

Read the full story here or watch below:

A Flight to Remember: Cindy and Ernie’s love story

Binders contain every letter Becky Manahan wrote and every email she sent while enlisted in the Army.

Manahan enlisted in the Army in her junior year of high school. She spent just over a year in Iraq. A big part of what kept her going was the letters and packages from home.

“I don’t think many people realize what a piece of mail can do when you’re homesick,” she said. “My dad was so great at sending packages to me.”

Her dad, Gary Fuchs, says it was the least he could do. He, too, remembers getting care packages from home.

Fuchs was drafted into the Army in 1967. He feels lucky he was stationed in Germany, rather than Vietnam.

“My mother always said, ‘Be proud of what you do and what you’ve got,’” he said.

To this day, Fuchs is proud of his service, and he’s continued to serve as an active member of the American Legion for more than 50 years.

He’s also proud of his daughter for carrying on this family tradition of military service.

Read the full story here or watch the video below:

A Flight to Remember: ND father and daughter share military service

STORIES FROM THE HONOR FLIGHT IN EARLY OCTOBER:

