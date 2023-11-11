Children’s nightgowns recalled for burn hazard

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the iMoonzzz nightgowns fail to meet the...
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the iMoonzzz nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Thousands of children’s nightgowns have been recalled due to a burn hazard.

The recall affects more than 13,000 nightgowns that were sold by iMoonzzz.

They were sold exclusively on Amazon from March through June.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

They were sold in various colors and in several sizes.

They also have iMoonzzz, made in China and the washing instructions printed on a sewn-in side-seam label.

No injuries have been reported. Consumers should stop using them and contact the company for a refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Nino and our winter outlook
2023-24 ND winter outlook: El Niño likely means above normal temps as a whole
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
‘It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for’: Family mourns teen girl found dead in car with another teen
Kari Pollert, new owner of Apricot Lane Boutique
Apricot Lane Boutique switching locations and ownership
(Left) Chance Rush, "Killers of the Flower Moon" actor from New Town, N.D., in front of a...
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ showcases actor from New Town
Charlie Jeske
Attorney: fired Bismarck Event Center director reinstated, on administrative leave

Latest News

2023 NDHSAA Division AAA Football State Champions: Minot High Magicians
Highlights from key moments as Minot beats Shanley 38-35 for state championship
Veterans on the Western ND Honor Flight in front of the U.S. Capitol
‘A Flight to Remember’ compilation for Veterans Day | The stories of the Western ND Honor Flight
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan awaits a judge’s ruling on whether Jim Harbaugh can coach the team against Penn State