Car expert explains the danger of driving in fog and how to avoid it

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Local car experts say fog-related accidents go up in the spring and fall, especially after an early season snowfall.

Kirk Kinard, store manager of the south Bismarck Trusted Tire and Auto, says fog can cause visibility to plummet, and customers don’t always know how to work their car in the fog.

He says the most important thing to get right is your lights — most importantly your fog light.

The fog light is typically installed in newer model cars and is the lowest light you see on your bumper. The button to engage them looks like a bulb with downward-pointing rays.

“These fog lights are designed to point downward, so you can still see the roadway and not be blinded by the reflection of what it is hitting, whether it’s fog, snow or heavy rain,” said Kinard.

Kinard says it’s important to note your fog light doesn’t come on if you have your lights set to “auto.”

He also says that turning your high beams on can actually reduce visibility further when you’re driving in the fog.

