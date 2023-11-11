Call for singers for Minot’s annual ‘Messiah’ performance

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – For nearly a hundred years, members of the Minot community have come together around the holidays to put on a performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah.’

They’re continuing that tradition this year, and if you want to sing, you can!

If you want to take part, rehearsals begin this Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in room 121 of Old Main on the MSU campus.

Two more rehearsals are each of the following two Mondays.

If you need a score, they’ll be available.

Dr. Emerson Eads, director of choral music at Minot State University, said the performance has made it almost a century due to the collaboration of the community.

“It’s just amazing to me that something of this caliber is put on without any budget, which says a lot for the community here at mine and for the generosity of faculty and musicians in the orchestra and chorus,” said Eads. The concert is on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the Minot State campus.

It’s free to attend, but a goodwill offering will be collected to support scholarships for music students at Minot State.

