Bismarck Senior Center filled with camaraderie throughout annual Veterans Day program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Camaraderie, friendship and faith filled the Bismarck Senior Center for the annual Veterans Day program.

Hundreds of veterans spend time at the senior center. The staff there hold this program to keep their memories alive.

“It’s so important historically, especially with what is going on in the world today, and that everybody understands that the reason we are able to be free is because of our veterans and because of the service men and women that serve around the world,” said Troy Fleck, veteran.

It started as a small event, but this year the chairs were full.

The veterans often bring in items from their time in the service and add them to a keepsake wall.

No matter when they served, it is a celebration they all can enjoy together.

“One of the big things I remember is when I came home from my deployments in Desert Storm and Iraq, we had a wonderful party, parade the whole nine yards. And I think often about Vietnam vets that came home who deserved a welcome home,” said Fleck.

The staff also sets out placeholders to commemorate those who are no longer here.

“We just need to keep this in the history of the United States. So we all have freedom forever,” said Bob McCabe, a veteran.

He says the atmosphere is joyous when he gets to reconnect with old friends and share stories.

“Veterans Day means to me is the day to honor all the veterans past and present that served our country and help us to become a free country and stay a free country,” said McCabe.

Missouri River Quilts of Valor members were present to honor some of the veterans. They also had a meal and music.

