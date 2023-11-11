American Legion hosts Veterans Day program in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Various groups in the Minot community came together today to honor veterans with a special program at the city’s armory.

The event was hosted by the American Legion.

Former Minot police officer Aaron Moss, a veteran himself, offered a keynote address on the meaning of the day.

The program also featured a presentation of colors from the American Legion and auxiliary, as well as the playing of taps.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.