American Legion hosts Veterans Day program in Minot
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Various groups in the Minot community came together today to honor veterans with a special program at the city’s armory.
The event was hosted by the American Legion.
Former Minot police officer Aaron Moss, a veteran himself, offered a keynote address on the meaning of the day.
The program also featured a presentation of colors from the American Legion and auxiliary, as well as the playing of taps.
