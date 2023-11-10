Veterans and first responders given free meal at the Elks Lodge

Veteran at the appreciation event
Veteran at the appreciation event(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs says more than 55,000 veterans live in our state.

On Thursday, the Bismarck Elks Lodge held its annual veterans appreciation event. Veterans and their families were invited to have a free turkey dinner, along with first responders.

“We’ve all got a good life right now, and it’s because of those folks, and that’s what we’ve got to give back to them and remember all the time,” said Steve Schwan, the coordinator of the event.

Air Force veteran Mark Thompson said for some veterans, it’s one of the few chances they get to speak with fellow service members.

“I’ve already talked to a number of them, and it’s fun talking to another veteran, because you get an opportunity to talk from the same perspective,” Thompson said.

Some of the first responders invited included guard reservists, police, emergency medical responders and firefighters.

