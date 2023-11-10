VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - Women veterans make up 10 percent of all those who have served. One exhibit in Valley City is dedicated to the North Dakotan women who have given their time to serve this country.

This exhibit started with a simple idea.

With some determination and handwritten letters, the space now honors the hundreds of North Dakotan women who’ve served our country.

“It means a lot that someone would remember them and honor them,” said Allison Veselka, Barnes County Historical Museum assistant curator.

Veselka has spent hours leafing through the hundreds of letters she has written to women veterans and their families. She was looking for information about their military service, but what she got back was much more than she imagined.

“Sometimes surprisingly, they would send us their mom’s uniforms. Because this is a better place for it and sometimes the families don’t want it,” said Veselka.

There are around 20 uniforms in the exhibit, which Veselka says could be the largest display of its kind in the state.

Valley City exhibit honors female veterans: women’s military uniforms in the exhibit (Isabella Kraft | KFYR-TV)

Veselka originally started putting together stories from Barnes County veterans, but after six years of research, she has expanded to a statewide search.

“I was wondering, ‘there has to be more than there is here,’ and I started digging through papers,” said Veselka.

In those papers, she came across stories about numerous women, like Lorraine Meinhardt, who helped work on the atomic bomb; Harriet Zetterberg, who was a lawyer at the Nuremberg Trials; and Sarah Tooley, who homesteaded in Barnes County and was a nurse in the Civil War.

“They fall in the cracks until you start digging them out of the paper,” said Veselka.

She hopes to keep their stories alive, preserving those stories for future generations.

“Something inside of me. A lot of these women are trailblazers, like you said earlier. It makes me wish I could do more, but maybe doing this is my way of honoring them and doing my bit,” said Veselka.

The exhibit will be up until the start of next year, but that’s not the end of the project.

Veselka says she will continue writing letters and interviewing veterans and their families.

