Trinity ends historic season with Dakota Bowl loss
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - In their first appearance at the Fargodome in more than 15 years, Dickinson Trinity falls to Kindred 36-7.
Kindred started the scoring with a pick-6 at the 5:05 mark of the first quarter. After forcing a punt, they’d score again to take a 15-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Vikings never looked back.
Trinity scored its first and only touchdown with 0:27 left in the game.
Kindred’s win earned them their second state title in three years. The Titans end their season 12-1.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.