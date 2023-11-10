Trinity ends historic season with Dakota Bowl loss

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - In their first appearance at the Fargodome in more than 15 years, Dickinson Trinity falls to Kindred 36-7.

Kindred started the scoring with a pick-6 at the 5:05 mark of the first quarter. After forcing a punt, they’d score again to take a 15-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Vikings never looked back.

Trinity scored its first and only touchdown with 0:27 left in the game.

Kindred’s win earned them their second state title in three years. The Titans end their season 12-1.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.