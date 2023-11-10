Team Minot wins Barksdale Trophy

Team Minot wins Barksdale Trophy
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARKSDALE, La. (KMOT) – Team Minot has won the Air Force’s coveted Barksdale Trophy.

The honor was announced Wednesday at the event that capped off the 2023 Global Strike Challenge.

Air Force Global Strike Command awards the trophy to the community that provides the most outstanding support to its base and airmen.

It’s the fourth time the award has been given out since it was created in 2017.

Civic Leaders from Minot were on hand in Louisiana to receive the award. They say the trophy will be on display in Minot through 2025.

Minot Air Force Base and the Minot community received a total of eight awards in the 2023 competition.

Air Force Global Strike Command includes 11 units across eight military installations.

You can find the full list of winners here.

