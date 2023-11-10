Tauros Time: Sewecke from Sewickley earns place on squad

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s Tauros Time, we’re featuring Nick Sewecke from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a second-year forward for the Tauros.

Growing up, he played for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite “Triple A” team. When he arrived in Minot, he had to adjust to not being the best player on the team anymore and worked for his playing time.

“I’ve learned so much. I was fortunate growing up, I was usually the top guy on the team (I played for). Last year, I was at the bottom. It taught me that things in life are tough and you have to work your way up sometimes. That’s the biggest message that I learned,” said Sewecke.

Sewecke went to North Catholic High School, outside of Pittsburgh, along with Adam Mahler. Last season the pair reunited when they both signed with the Minotauros.

“He just showed them that you have to work hard every day. You have to always think that what you’re going to do matters. In practice, a rep could be if you’re going to be in the lineup or not. It’s tough your first year to find your way, and he found his,” said Mahler.

“The biggest thing I try to tell the rookies is that things won’t always go your way. Not everything is in your control. Coach puts out the lineup every night. You can’t put out the lineup. He does it. The only thing you can do is work your butt off in practice every day and show them that you should be in the lineup,” said Sewecke.

The Tauros host the Austin Bruins Friday and Saturday night this weekend at MAYSA Arena. The puck drops at 7:35 p.m. each night.

