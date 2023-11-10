Souris Valley United Way relocates

Souris Valley United Way relocates
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Souris Valley United Way has relocated to a building next to the Salvation Army Church in Minot.

They held their grand opening on Thursday.

Christy Miller, executive director of Souris Valley United Way, said the new building is designed to work better for volunteers.

She said they’ve been physically moving supplies for their Backpack Buddies and Blessings Bank for the last two months.

“Every time you move into a new space, you think that it’s the perfect size and then the need just keeps growing. So we’ll make the space work and we’re just going to keep growing our current programs,” said Miller.

She said throughout the week, 10 to 15 volunteers use the building.

