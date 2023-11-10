ORCS holds off South Prairie-Max to take Region 6 volleyball title

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Our Redeemer’s Knights won the Region 6 volleyball championship Thursday night, holding off a comeback from the South Prairie-Max Royals, winning the match 3-1.

The Knights had control of the first two sets of the match, but South Prairie-Max stormed back, winning the set three, and forcing the match to a fourth set.

Our Redeemer’s had swept South Prairie-Max in straight sets in the teams’ first two meetings of the year.

Junior Olivia Ebel commented on how the Royals pushed them into the fourth set.

“We had to really push ourselves you know, like they were coming to fight as hard as they were, and you know, I’m just so glad that we were able to keep our composure and stay calm and just work hard in those moments,” said Olivia.

In Region 8, the Trenton Tigers knocked off the Kenmare/Bowbells Honkers 3-1, to advance to state.

The Class B State Volleyball Tournament is Nov. 16-18 at the Fargodome.

When the bracket is finalized it will be posted on the NDHSAA website.

