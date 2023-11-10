North Prairie tops South Border in 9-man title

Dakota Bowl 9-man football
Dakota Bowl 9-man football(KFYR-TV)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Prairie and South Border are known for scoring points, but their matchup in the Dakota Bowl was a defensive showcase. North Prairie tops South Border to win the 9-man title, 16-8.

South Border scored on its first drive of the game with a 1-yard touchdown run from Cole Stock. It led to an 8-0 lead after the first quarter.

North Prairie tied it with a Blake Mattson touchdown midway through the second quarter, and it stood 8-8 at halftime.

North Prairie took a 16-8 lead with :30 left in the third quarter and never gave it back.

The Cougars end their season 12-1 and 9-man champions. South Border ends its best season in co-op history 12-1.

