North Prairie charts course to Dakota Bowl

WESTHOPE, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Prairie Cougars football team is returning to the 9-man Dakota Bowl for the first time since 2015.

They’re currently on an 11-season streak of making the playoffs each year.

On Saturday, they faced their toughest opponent of the postseason, WNG in Westhope.

The game became the second straight season the Cougars beat the Sioux in a playoff game.

Only last year North Prairie lost to eventual champs New Salem-Almont in the state semifinals.

“It feels awesome. This is stuff that Carter, Nate and I have dreamed about since sixth grade. Last year, we were just short of it. This year, we’re heading there,” said Blake Mattson, North Prairie senior.

“Me, Blake and Nate have been classmates since before kindergarten and it’s been a dream since then. Our head coach, Josh Keller, he was our sixth grade teacher coaching us at recess and playing football. It’s been a dream for our whole lives,” said Carter Casavant, North Prairie senior.

Part of the Cougars’ success can be attributed to their dominance on the offensive and defensive lines, anchored by NDSU commit Nate Tahstad.

“It feels great to help all my teammates. It’s a team effort. Everyone was in on it, even the guys who don’t play. They’re filling water bottles. It was such a team effort to get this done. I’m happy,” said Nate Tahstad, North Prairie senior.

The Cougars play South Border on Friday morning.

They’re the first game of the day at 9:10 a.m.

Zach Keenan and Jeff Roberts will provide live coverage of Dakota Bowl XXXI from Fargo.

