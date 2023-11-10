North Prairie charts course to Dakota Bowl

By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTHOPE, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Prairie Cougars football team is returning to the 9-man Dakota Bowl for the first time since 2015.

They’re currently on an 11-season streak of making the playoffs each year.

On Saturday, they faced their toughest opponent of the postseason, WNG in Westhope.

The game became the second straight season the Cougars beat the Sioux in a playoff game.

Only last year North Prairie lost to eventual champs New Salem-Almont in the state semifinals.

“It feels awesome. This is stuff that Carter, Nate and I have dreamed about since sixth grade. Last year, we were just short of it. This year, we’re heading there,” said Blake Mattson, North Prairie senior.

“Me, Blake and Nate have been classmates since before kindergarten and it’s been a dream since then. Our head coach, Josh Keller, he was our sixth grade teacher coaching us at recess and playing football. It’s been a dream for our whole lives,” said Carter Casavant, North Prairie senior.

Part of the Cougars’ success can be attributed to their dominance on the offensive and defensive lines, anchored by NDSU commit Nate Tahstad.

“It feels great to help all my teammates. It’s a team effort. Everyone was in on it, even the guys who don’t play. They’re filling water bottles. It was such a team effort to get this done. I’m happy,” said Nate Tahstad, North Prairie senior.

The Cougars play South Border on Friday morning.

They’re the first game of the day at 9:10 a.m.

Zach Keenan and Jeff Roberts will provide live coverage of Dakota Bowl XXXI from Fargo.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Ben Ness wears the same shirt for his 2nd-5th grade school pictures
School picture day tradition: Bismarck fifth grader wears same shirt every year for school pictures
Inadvertent message sent to public
Inadvertent warning message sent to public
Riverfront Development receives multi-million-dollar grant | Project rendering 1
Riverfront development receives multi-million dollar grant
Plaintiffs when lawsuit was filed in September
Judge considering temporary restraining order in trans healthcare lawsuit

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
North Prairie charts course to Dakota Bowl
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Tauros Time: Sewecke from Sewickley earns place on squad
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Minot receives $1 million as part of Destination Development tourism initiative
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Edison Elementary honors veterans with return of drive-through parade
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Those Who Serve: how On the Water serves combat veterans