NDSU student speaks about family killed in Gaza City

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marwa Jarada is a Palestinian student at NDSU who is now suffering after she lost 16 family members due to the fight in Gaza.

Some of these family members still haven’t been recovered from the rubble of their building.

On October 25th, while she was across the globe getting her masters, her family was caught in the middle of a war, in her hometown of Gaza City.

She initially hadn’t heard anything about her family, but then she started to check the news.

“I read there was a bombing going on where we were living,” Jarada said.

She said she couldn’t believe what she was seeing, and couldn’t believe the article.

“I just denied it,” Jarada said. “I was saying, ‘it must be like just the same name, it could be another building,’ because this place should be like safe.”

One phone call later, her life changed.

“I called my brother her told me they had bombed our building, and we know nothing about my family,” Jarada said. “After about like two hours from this news, he gave me another call telling me that they had pulled my dad’s body out of the rubble, and he was dead.”

Sixteen of her family members died that day. Her parents, some of her siblings, and some cousins.

Jarada said a part of her died that day as well.

“What is the point of existence if I’m far away?” Jarada said. “[I’m] just spending the whole night thinking that these hands are here, and my two sisters are still under the rubble.”

She said that she wants people to know who were family was as people, and not just as a statistic.

“I need everyone to know that my family is an actual family, that they are not just numbers of deaths,” Jarada said. “They had hopes, and they had dreams to pursue, to go after their dreams.”

One of the hardest parts for her right now is knowing there is nothing she can do to help her family.

She said she wishes she could’ve been with her family that day, even knowing the outcome of what would happen.

“I just wanted to be there,” Jarada said. “I just wanted to be in my home when it bombed. I’m 100% sure of what I’m saying. I wanted to be with them. Regardless of what would happen to me.”

Jarada still has another semester of schooling at NDSU, but now that she’s lost her family and her homeland is destroyed, she’s unsure of what her next steps in life will be.

