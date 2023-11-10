More details of Cerilon Gas-to-Liquids plant shown to public during open house

TRENTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Community members around the Trenton area got a chance to learn about the multi-billion-dollar Cerilon Gas-to-Liquids plant being built near the town.

The facility was first announced in 2021. It will turn natural gas that would be flared into diesel and other specialty products. During an open house Wednesday, President and CEO Nico Duursema said the site was chosen due to the state’s “business-friendly” nature and its close proximity to other infrastructure such as the Northern Border natural gas pipeline.

“I think it was a great match. What we are looking at is how to diversify the energy industry. For the state, that’s actually quite important,” said Duursema.

Duursema says they are working with the state on permitting and regulatory approvals. He says construction is expected to start in 2025 and be completed in 2028.

Local and state leaders previously said the plant is the start of an “industrial corridor” planned southwest of Trenton.

