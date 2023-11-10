Minot receives $1 million as part of Destination Development tourism initiative

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A million dollars in grant funding is headed to Minot as part of a program approved by lawmakers to boost tourism.

The money is part of the $25 million set aside by the legislature through the Destination Development grant funding initiative.

Minot was one of 14 out of 81 proposals approved to receive money.

Stephanie Schoenrock, executive director of Visit Minot, said they are not receiving any of the money— they are just serving as fiscal managers for Minot.

She said a good chunk of the funding will go to the development of the Citizens Alley area in downtown Minot, but there are other projects that will benefit as well.

“[Citizens Alley] is an ice skating rink in the wintertime, and the Department of Commerce really was looking for projects as well that could appeal to winter activities, that would provide some winter activities. But in the summertime this is going to be a wonderful little outdoor plaza area that we’re going to be able to enjoy,” said Schoenrock.

She said the program will roll out next year.

Visit Minot is now working with the North Dakota Department of Commerce to sort out the details.

