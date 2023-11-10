Minot High’s Braden Nelson commits to Minnesota-Crookston baseball

Braden Nelson of Minot High
Braden Nelson of Minot High(KMOT-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Before heading to Fargo for Dakota Bowl XXXI, a member of the Magicians football team committed to playing another sport in his college career.

Braden Nelson, a senior on the team, signed his commitment to the University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team.

A sizeable contingent of Magi from the football team stopped by to show their support for their teammate.

“Knowing you have four more years left of baseball is an awesome feeling to have. Not many people get to do it. Knowing that you get those four extra years just means a lot, you know?” said Braden.

Braden said he plans to study sports management.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Ben Ness wears the same shirt for his 2nd-5th grade school pictures
School picture day tradition: Bismarck fifth grader wears same shirt every year for school pictures
Inadvertent message sent to public
Inadvertent warning message sent to public
Riverfront Development receives multi-million-dollar grant | Project rendering 1
Riverfront development receives multi-million dollar grant
Plaintiffs when lawsuit was filed in September
Judge considering temporary restraining order in trans healthcare lawsuit

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
North Prairie charts course to Dakota Bowl
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Tauros Time: Sewecke from Sewickley earns place on squad
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Minot receives $1 million as part of Destination Development tourism initiative
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Edison Elementary honors veterans with return of drive-through parade
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Those Who Serve: how On the Water serves combat veterans