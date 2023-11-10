Minot High’s Braden Nelson commits to Minnesota-Crookston baseball

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Before heading to Fargo for Dakota Bowl XXXI, a member of the Magicians football team committed to playing another sport in his college career.

Braden Nelson, a senior on the team, signed his commitment to the University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team.

A sizeable contingent of Magi from the football team stopped by to show their support for their teammate.

“Knowing you have four more years left of baseball is an awesome feeling to have. Not many people get to do it. Knowing that you get those four extra years just means a lot, you know?” said Braden.

Braden said he plans to study sports management.

