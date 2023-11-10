Magi football rides ‘Carpe Momentum’ to Dakota Bowl XXXI

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This season, you may have noticed a maroon bracelet on the hands of Magician football players. There’s a story behind that.

Seize the moment.

“It’s Greek, just like Carpe Diem. Seize the moment, you know?” said DJ Jones, Minot High Senior.

What started as “saying for the day” turned into the “saying of the season.”

“We kept it and stuck with it. I think it fits our team really well,” said DJ.

The Minot High Magicians have been full of momentum these playoffs.

“Carpe momentum,” said DJ.

Even when it felt like it wasn’t on their side.

“Either way you want to put it, it relatively means the same thing. Live in the moment in front of you. Just take it all in,” said Lucas Beeter, Minot High Senior.

In the state semifinal game, Minot High trailed West Fargo Sheyenne 24-7 in the third quarter.

“As a senior group, we came together and told ourselves that we weren’t ready to go home. We weren’t ready to be done yet,” said Lucas.

The Magi saw their moment, and seized it.

Minot outscored the Mustangs 40-6 after the midway point of the third quarter.

“You’re in your moment and you have to take control of it. If stuff isn’t going your way, you just got to take control of it and keep going,” said DJ.

It’s not just about football. Win or loss, Friday’s game will be the last in maroon and gold for the team’s seniors.

“Try our best. Win or lose, it was a good season. I’m really happy I was here with everyone,” said DJ.

Seize the moment.

“Go Magi,” said DJ.

Before it slips away.

Minot High faces off with Shanley in the AAA state championship Friday, the final game of Dakota Bowl XXXI.

Zach Keenan and Jeff Roberts will provide live coverage of Dakota Bowl XXXI from Fargo.

