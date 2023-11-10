Island Cuisine makes waves in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Dickinson, North Dakota, is approximately 2,500 miles from the Caribbean, but you don’t have to go that far to get a taste of island food.

Lamise Oyugi, Island Cuisine co-owner, is no stranger in the kitchen.

Oyugi says she started to help her mother and aunt cook at ten-years-old.

“I would burn a lot of food. Some of them would have too much salt, but you know, I would never give up. That’s how I knew this was my thing,” said Oyugi.

So much so that the Dickinson resident has a YouTube channel for cooking with more than 100,000 subscribers.

“A lot of people would say my videos were easy to follow. I get right to the point,” said Oyugi.

Oyugi says once she hit that benchmark, she knew it was time to share her dishes with the local community.

Island Cuisine is located in the old St. Joe’s Hospital and locals visit the bright, cozy space to enjoy Caribbean food.

“This is a dream of mine, because I love food, I love feeding people,” said Oyugi.

Oyugi and her cook, Luckson, are always busy preparing orders for customers who are dining in and ordering on DoorDash.

She says some of their most popular meals are the jerk chicken tacos, fried tilapia fish, and the Jamaican curry goat.

Oyugi, her husband and the other owner are hoping to expand the restaurant in the future, but for right now, they’re keeping it local.

“They just want to eat some comfort food. So here, we cook everything from scratch, so it’s homemade,” said Oyugi.

Island Cuisine is close to being open for two years.

Oyugi has three sons who were all born in Dickinson.

For store hours, you can find and follow Island Cuisine on Facebook.

