FDA makes move to ban menthol cigarettes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The FDA recently moved forward with its proposal to ban menthol cigarettes by sending proposed rules to the White House for final review.

Those in favor of the ban argue that menthol-flavored tobacco products are often used to draw in young customers, but some doubt the change will make much of a difference.

Dr. Alfredo Iardino, a pulmonologist at CHI St. Alexius, said menthol is widely used in tobacco products because of its cooling effect. It can make it easier for new smokers to tolerate cigarettes, and in some ways, he said this makes them even more dangerous than regular cigarettes.

“We see a lot of 18-year-olds, 19-year-olds that start smoking, and they start smoking menthols, that’s what they start smoking. And the reason is because it’s easier for them, they see it as a relief, like a refreshing experience, which it’s actually not,” Dr. Iardino said.

The CDC says in 2020, 53 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 25 reported smoking menthol cigarettes. In 2023, nearly 40 percent of middle school and high school students who smoke cigarettes reported using menthol cigarettes.

It’s not just cigarettes that are causing a problem, though.

“I think it’s a good idea, if it was banned. The problem is, you would have to ban vaping along with it. All the vapes and different flavors of it would have to be banned as well. Otherwise you’re just banning a very tiny sliver of the market that gets young people hooked on cigarettes,” said Dr. Karol Kremens, a pulmonologist at Essentia Heath.

Moe’s Smoke Shop’s manager Dustin Dunn said at his shop, most of the people buying menthol cigarettes are middle-aged customers, however they also have a strict over-21 policy in place.

“If you want to smoke, you’re going to find a cigarette and a way to smoke it. You know, younger kids, they’re going to find their parents cigarettes, get a cigarette wherever they can. I don’t think the menthol ban is going to change much of anybody’s aspect on smoking,” Dunn said.

If you or someone you know is a smoker who’s concerned about their health, Dr. Iardino recommends speaking with your primary care physician.

