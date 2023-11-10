FDA approves Zepbound as a treatment for obesity

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The FDA recently approved the new weight loss drug Zepbound.

Zepbound has the same main ingredients as Mounjaro, and both drugs are manufactured by the company Eli Lilly.

The FDA approved Mounjaro as a diabetes treatment last year, but Zepbound is specifically approved as a treatment for obesity.

Pharmacist Tifany Steenstra said you might have trouble getting your hands on the medication in North Dakota for a while.

“This last year, for some reason, a lot more people are interested in using it, and so that’s where the shortage is coming in. So I’m assuming Zepbound is going to be the same way because it has been shown to cause a greater weight loss compared to Wegovy because it has those two different hormones in it,” said Steenstra, a pharmacist at Gateway Pharmacy.

Eli Lilly says it plans to make Zepbound available by the end of the year.

