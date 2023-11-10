Deer gun opener on the retail side

The Bismarck Runnings
The Bismarck Runnings(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You’ll likely see a lot of hunter orange this weekend, and before people get outdoors to hunt, they need the correct gear.

For Runnings in Bismarck, this is one of the busiest times of the year.

Ammunition is the hardest item to keep on the shelves at the Bismarck Runnings, and even harder with shortages.

Cold weather gear is also one of the most popular items along with orange vests.

This year, sales have been slower leading up to the deer gun opener.

“Typically deer season rifle is, but with the loss of so many deer over the last couple of years to the different viruses and whatever you wanna call it, it has. We’ve seen a decline,” said Kevin Lockard, Bismarck Runnings.

He says the shelves are not as empty as usual and they are not seeing the typical rushes.

But out-of-state hunters are coming in, which he says helps boost sales.

