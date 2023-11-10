Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket

A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her husband win a $225,000 lottery prize.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A coffee break and a lottery scratch-off ticket helped a Kentucky couple win more than $200,000.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband won $225,000 from a $10 scratch-off ticket they bought during their trip home from visiting family in North Carolina.

“We always look online to see what prizes are remaining when deciding on which one to buy,” her husband said. “This time, we only bought one ticket.”

Lottery officials said when Joselyn scratched the ticket off in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win, but it was her husband who pointed out that the ticket had $6,000 on every spot.

“We totaled it up, and it came to $180,000,” he said. But when Joselyn flipped the ticket over to scratch the back, there was an additional $45,000!”

Bonilla added, “I couldn’t believe it. We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

Lottery officials said the couple is expecting a baby, and the winnings will allow Bonilla to stay home.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Ben Ness wears the same shirt for his 2nd-5th grade school pictures
School picture day tradition: Bismarck fifth grader wears same shirt every year for school pictures
Inadvertent message sent to public
Inadvertent warning message sent to public
Riverfront Development receives multi-million-dollar grant | Project rendering 1
Riverfront development receives multi-million dollar grant
Plaintiffs when lawsuit was filed in September
Judge considering temporary restraining order in trans healthcare lawsuit

Latest News

Humane Society of Southern Arizona suspends CEO and CPO amid investigation into a small animal...
Humane society: More than 200 missing animals may have been frozen, fed to reptiles
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden says workers need ‘a fair shot’ as he celebrates the labor deal saving an Illinois auto plant
First News at Six
Apricot Lane Boutique switching locations and ownership
Backyard Chicken
Avian flu found in McIntosh county chicken flock
First News at Six
Killers of the Flower Moon showcases actor from New Town