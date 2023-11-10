Burgum gives statement and visits NH events honoring veterans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As our nation honors those who have served this Veterans Day, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum joined in on recognizing our nation’s former military members by releasing a statement.

“Our nation continues to be a shining beacon of freedom for the world because of the service and sacrifice of our military veterans and the families who support and serve alongside them,” Burgum said. “On Veterans Day, and every day, we share our gratitude with the more 50,000 military veterans in North Dakota and pledge our support for the men and women in uniform who defend our liberty and fight to protect our American values, promoting freedom and democracy around the world and creating peace through strength.”

Burgum spent the day in New Hampshire. He first stopped at a “Veterans Event” at Liberty House in Manchester. Then, he stopped by a meet and greet event at Tomahawk Butchery & Tavern in Merrimack.

