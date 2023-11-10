Bryantt Metals finds new use for recycled metals

Metal recycling at Bryantt Metals
Metal recycling at Bryantt Metals(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) - Collectors of used materials can get scrappy when repurposing those items.

A lot is happening at Bryantt Metals. Brass is separated; things are moved around and elements are put in their assigned places.

Ethan Hammer, inside plant manager, said there’s so much metal in places we don’t consider.

“Something as simple as a vacuum, there’s an electric motor in there that makes up half the weight of the thing, but it goes right in the landfill, instead of coming here where it can get broken down,” said Hammer.

They take apart metals hiding inside of appliances and items that have been used underground or above.

Owner Greg Bryantt said they receive wires and other parts – from utility companies to phone companies to car companies – you name it.

“They’d have to pay to get rid of it at a landfill. So, you can either get paid for it or pay for getting rid of it,” said Bryantt.

Bryantt said they load up a semi about every two weeks with 48,000 pounds of metal, and the most common kinds are aluminum, copper or brass.

Hammer said he’s seen a variety of antiques.

“We’ve had ovens from the 30s; We’ve got an old steam press for shirts that was made in the 50s,” said Hammer.

There are a few items around the facility itself that they’ve reused, such as a gear-turned portrait and a brown-stained pallet made into a bathroom shelf.

Bryantt said most materials can have a life after their initial use.

“There could be a whole other market for that if you had time. Some people are very good, and some people do make a living out of it,” said Bryantt.

What they don’t upcycle is transported and goes through metal grinding or gets melted.

Bryantt Metals says they don’t take precious metals such as silver and gold.

They’re open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kari Pollert, new owner of Apricot Lane Boutique
Apricot Lane Boutique switching locations and ownership
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
El Nino and our winter outlook
2023-24 ND winter outlook: El Niño likely means above normal temps as a whole
(Left) Chance Rush, "Killers of the Flower Moon" actor from New Town, N.D., in front of a...
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ showcases actor from New Town
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
‘It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for’: Family mourns teen girl found dead in car with another teen

Latest News

Veteran at the appreciation event
Veterans and first responders given free meal at the Elks Lodge
Charlie Jeske
Attorney: fired Bismarck Event Center director reinstated, on administrative leave
Menthol cigarettes
FDA makes move to ban menthol cigarettes
Burgum talks with Joe Skurzewski
Burgum gives statement and visits NH events honoring veterans