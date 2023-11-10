Bryantt Metals finds new use for recycled metals

BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) - Collectors of used materials can get scrappy when repurposing those items.

A lot is happening at Bryantt Metals. Brass is separated; things are moved around and elements are put in their assigned places.

Ethan Hammer, inside plant manager, said there’s so much metal in places we don’t consider.

“Something as simple as a vacuum, there’s an electric motor in there that makes up half the weight of the thing, but it goes right in the landfill, instead of coming here where it can get broken down,” said Hammer.

They take apart metals hiding inside of appliances and items that have been used underground or above.

Owner Greg Bryantt said they receive wires and other parts – from utility companies to phone companies to car companies – you name it.

“They’d have to pay to get rid of it at a landfill. So, you can either get paid for it or pay for getting rid of it,” said Bryantt.

Bryantt said they load up a semi about every two weeks with 48,000 pounds of metal, and the most common kinds are aluminum, copper or brass.

Hammer said he’s seen a variety of antiques.

“We’ve had ovens from the 30s; We’ve got an old steam press for shirts that was made in the 50s,” said Hammer.

There are a few items around the facility itself that they’ve reused, such as a gear-turned portrait and a brown-stained pallet made into a bathroom shelf.

Bryantt said most materials can have a life after their initial use.

“There could be a whole other market for that if you had time. Some people are very good, and some people do make a living out of it,” said Bryantt.

What they don’t upcycle is transported and goes through metal grinding or gets melted.

Bryantt Metals says they don’t take precious metals such as silver and gold.

They’re open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

