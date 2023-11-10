Attorney: fired Bismarck Event Center director reinstated, on administrative leave

Charlie Jeske
Charlie Jeske(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR/KMOT Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/KMOT) – Charlie Jeske, the director of the Bismarck Event Center who was fired last month following an internal investigation, was reinstated to his job and placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from his attorney.

Jesse Walstad, an attorney with Vogel Law Firm, provided the following statement:

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Mayor Mike Schmitz and Councilmen Greg Zenker revoked Mr. Chalie Jeske’s unlawful termination and reinstated him as director of the Bismarck Event Center. Mr. Jeske has been returned to administrative leave, pending the City’s retention and consultation with independent third-party legal counsel. The Mayor and Councilmen Zenker’s sound judgment and swift corrective action is commendable. We are confident that a fair and unbiased investigation will clear Mr. Jeske of these baseless allegations.

Jeske has been director of the Event Center since 2008.

We reached out to the city of Bismarck but its offices are closed for Veterans Day.

Previous coverage: Bismarck Event Center director fired

