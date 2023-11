MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The public is invited to a special Veterans Day program on Saturday at the Armory in Minot.

Former Minot Police Officer and veteran Aaron Moss will provide a keynote address.

The Armory is on the north end of the Minot Auditorium.

The event is free and begins at 11 a.m.

