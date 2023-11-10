2023-24 ND winter outlook: El Niño likely means above normal temps as a whole

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though our first snowstorm of the season is now in our rearview mirror, the whole winter is still ahead of us. Temperatures in the Pacific Ocean are one of the main factors that meteorologists look at when creating our winter weather outlook.

La Niña, with cooler ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific, was in place for the past three seasons, playing a role in our very cold and snowy winter last year.

La Niña was in place last winter (KFYR)

A graph showing the past El Niños and La Niñas. Notice how the past three winters have been La Niña, and now the sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean are rapidly rising into a strong El Niño for this winter. (KFYR)

But we’re flipping the script to a strong El Niño this winter, as ocean temperatures off the coast of South America are well above normal.

El Niño is in place this winter (KFYR)

A strong El Niño is in place this winter with sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean well above normal (NOAA)

The warmer waters influence jet stream patterns and how weather systems move, usually leading to a wetter winter across the southern U.S. and a warmer winter for the Pacific Northwest and Northern Plains.

How El Niño typically influences weather across the United States during the winter (KFYR)

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any cold snaps, but Arctic air will likely have fewer opportunities to spill down into our region with the polar jet stream overall farther north and east.

The outlooks as we transition into the winter months and even throughout the season show this signal for above normal temperatures as a whole.

For precipitation and snowfall, the correlation with El Niño is not as strong.

When considering all past El Niño winters, there's a strong signal for above normal temperatures in ND but not as much of a signal for above/below normal precipitation in ND (KFYR)

There is a greater correlation between the El Niño or La Niña pattern (ENSO) and the winter temperature outlook compared to the winter precipitation outlook. Meaning that it's more reliable to look at the El Niño or La Niña phase for the winter temperature outlook. (KFYR)

A repeat of last year when some saw record-breaking snowfall is not likely, with around to below average snowfall the likely outcome this year. Normal seasonal snowfall is about 50 inches, with the outlooks showing a slight signal for below normal precipitation in the first portion of winter and then near normal amounts later on.

Past strong to very strong El Niños include the winters of 2015-16, 1997-98 — which followed a historic snow season like this winter — and 1982-83. All featured warmth and less snow than normal.

This El Niño will likely be strong due to how warm the sea surface temperatures are in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The three past very strong El Niños features well above normal winter temperatures and less snow than normal for the whole season. (KFYR)

Other global factors that could influence the winter outlook are the polar vortex and other patterns in the North Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Watch the full Morse Code of Weather segment with more details and analysis on the winter outlook:

Morse Code of Weather: 2023-24 ND winter outlook: El Niño likely means above normal temps as a whole

