US House shifts focus on funding the government

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The House of Representatives has been focused on all things Israel last week, but they are still wrangling over the budget.

North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong and Montana Representative Matt Rosendale both say they want to move past the Israel situation for now, and they have their eyes on the potential government shutdown. They say they are looking to get to work so that doesn’t happen.

“I’m really excited as many members are in the fact that we are going to be delivering the appropriation bills which is the proper, transparent, responsible way to fund government,” said Rosendale.

Rosendale says he is pleased with the direction the House is taking, the progress they are making and the foundation it lays for next year for doing an even better job.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.