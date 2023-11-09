Turtle Mountain chairman testifies on Capitol Hill on fentanyl crisis

WASHINGTON (KMOT/KFYR) – Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure joined other tribal leaders from across the country in testifying before U.S. Senators Wednesday on the challenges they face with the influx of fentanyl on the reservation.

Azure provided statements and answered questions before the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. He was joined by leadership from the Fort Peck Reservation in Montana and the Lummi Nation in Washington State.

The Turtle Mountain Chairman discussed how his tribe formed its own drug enforcement division this year to combat the flow of drugs into the region.

Azure discussed how drug traffickers strategize where to go to sell to victims. He pushed lawmakers to help leaders in Indian Country cut down on red tape barriers.

Azure pointed out that it’s not just Indian reservations, but also small towns in general across America, that needed help.

“It needs to be a joint partnership of everybody working together and taking down that bureaucracy and taking that red tape down and figuring out a way of how are we going to protect that next generation, not only tribes, but citizens of this great country,” said Azure.

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven, as well as Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, took part in the hearing.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, vice chair of the committee, asked the tribal leaders to put in writing where Indian Health Service should direct its funding.

You can watch the full hearing and read Chairman Azure’s testimony on the Committee on Indian Affairs website.

