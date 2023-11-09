Those Who Serve: how On the Water serves combat veterans

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - There’s something about a day on the lake that can bring people together.

Nearly twelve years ago, a fishing trip between a veteran and a friend sparked the creation of an organization that has now reached more than 1,000 veterans. That organization is called On the Water.

Here at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Minot, Doug Benjamin is one of the veterans in the room, specifically a veteran from Vietnam. He said his first fishing trip with On the Water was six years ago.

“The more fun part of it comes when you don’t have to run a boat. You sit there and relax, catch fish, and that’s what they want,” said Benjamin.

Group founder Chuck Betts said he’d never been in the military before, but one day at his job he saw Jory Buchweitz, an Iraq veteran, struggling through the day, and decided to invite him on a fishing trip.

Chuck Betts and Jory Buchweitz of On the Water (Chuck Betts)

“This is my gift to you. Thank you for your service, and the difference that I made in his life that day, I knew that that was my calling, was to serve our disabled combat vets,” said Betts.

Buchweitz, who became the co-founder of the group, said he enjoyed the time out in nature, the company and getting away from the daily grind. He says they try to present a similar experience to every combat veteran, no matter their spectrum of disability.

“If they’re wheelchair bound, if they use a cane, maybe they have a prosthetic, we make sure that we can take them out so they can enjoy everything we have to offer,” said Buchweitz.

They’ll have boats, captains and other volunteers who provide full service. Betts said every summer, 120 to 150 veterans sign up.

On the Water (KMOT-TV)

“It’s mainly western North Dakota but we do have those that come from nine different states,” said Betts.

Benjamin said he likes the way they do things and at little cost to vets.

“You’re among your own and everybody is so relaxed and having a good time there. It’s amazing,” said Benjamin.

When they’re not on the water, they attend events year-round.

Sign-up usually opens in March. You can find out more on their website.

