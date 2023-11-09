Setting up for “Christmas in the Park” with Job Corps students

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Each holiday season, residents in Minot get to enjoy the lights in Oak Park, but it takes a lot of work to make the magic happen, and this year they’re teaming up with area welding students to make sure the light show goes on.

For the first time this year, the Sertoma Club of Minot has assembled with Burdick Job Corps for the “Christmas in the Park” displays.

Celia Logan, one of the welding students at Job Corps, said her class built new displays.

“Without this project, we wouldn’t put in so much effort to stay in the shop, because we also have academics as well there we have to do,” said Logan.

About 12 students from the Job Corps volunteered to set up.

Lon Drevecky, Sertoma club member, said they started putting up the decorations at the end of October.

“It’s nice to get some young, strong blood helping out, and that’s why you got some of our larger displays going up today,” said Drevecky.

David Gowen, Minot Sertoma representative, said they’ll have between 65 and 70 different light displays this year. He said that about half of them will have motion.

“There’s still quite a bit of work to set up. We have to wire everything, make everything work,” said Gowen.

Drevecky said they’ve set up about 40, and because of the team-up with Job Corps, they’ll probably install about 12 to 15 displays on Wednesday alone.

The students are planting the rods, carefully moving the holiday adornments, and leaving no bulb unsecured. Logan said it feels good to help create something special for everyone.

“We’re all in the Christmas spirit now listening to Christmas music and just laughing and cheering, so I know it’s going to be fun,” said Logan.

“Christmas in the Park” opens on Black Friday, and will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until New Year’s Eve.

It costs $5 per car to travel around the park. All the proceeds will go to various services around the city.

