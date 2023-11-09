The reason why Minot opts out of PFAs litigation

Minot, N.D.
Minot, N.D.(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The City of Minot opted out of a multi-district litigation proceeding regarding chemicals known as PFAs at Monday’s city council meeting.

The chemicals are found in many consumer, commercial and industrial products and break down very slowly over time.

City Attorney Stefanie Stalheim said a legal firm asked if they wanted to participate in the lawsuit due to having an airport and an Air Force Base in proximity to the public water system.

Stalheim said that the city’s water departments tested Minot’s drinking water supply for PFAs and found no significant contamination.

“We’re not seeing widespread PFAs contamination that would make sense for us to participate in this litigation at this time,” said Stalheim.

The city attorney confirmed that this specific opt-out doesn’t disqualify future litigation if there’s evidence to the contrary.

