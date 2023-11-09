No one hurt in Bismarck Fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department says no one was hurt in a manufactured home fire south of Bismarck.

The department responded just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, the crew saw smoke and some flames. They say the owner of the home told them the fire started in the kitchen.

The firefighters discovered a stove top appliance had caught fire, which was put out with a fire extinguisher.

The department says the fire was contained to the kitchen and they determined the cause to be accidental.

