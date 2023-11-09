Montana Attorney General announces re-election bid

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen running for re-election next year.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen running for re-election next year.(Photo from Montana AG website)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen says he will be running for re-election next year.

In a statement Tuesday, Knudsen says he wants to continue fighting against drugs and crime, as well as the Biden agenda he says has harmed Montanans. Since being elected in 2020, he says he has strengthened laws on human trafficking, fentanyl distribution and sexual offenses.

“We’ve made tremendous progress at the Department of Justice over the last three years increasing resources for law enforcement and strengthening laws to crack down on drugs, human trafficking and sex offenders, but the fight isn’t over,” said Knudsen.

Knudsen will run against Bozeman attorney Ben Alke, a Democrat.

