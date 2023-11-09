Minot High’s Perrin pens NDSU commitment for women’s soccer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This Wednesday is the beginning of the National Letter of Intent early signing period for NCAA Division I basketball and all non-football Division I and II sports.

One Minot High senior falls into the latter category.

Emerson Perrin signed her letter of intent to play Division I women’s soccer at North Dakota State Wednesday.

Emerson is the reigning North Dakota Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

She’ll be the first Bison to have played high school soccer in North Dakota since the 2021 season.

“I just hope that (college coaches) will look at North Dakota girls more often. I think we get overlooked because we’re from North Dakota. But we have good soccer here, it just takes someone who knows soccer to understand that,” said Emerson.

Emerson led the west region in points and assists this past season as the Majettes won their third-straight state title.

Coach Matt Pfau said she’s the first Majette soccer player since he started coaching 20-plus years ago to reach the Division I level.

“There’s times when you get unmotivated, and you feel down. Just keep going. Push through. No matter who you are, what you are, what you’re doing, you always want to keep pushing through. No matter what, there’s a path for you and you’ll find it whether you want to or not,” said Emerson.

Emerson added that she plans to study biology and hopes to become an eye doctor.

