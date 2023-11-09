Miller Elementary honors veterans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Miller Elementary School held a special event in honor of Veterans Day.

Students performed a variety of songs, including the Star Spangled Banner, each military branch’s signature song and a few pop songs.

“Ms. Roth did a beautiful job remembering the veterans, she should get lots of accolades for her organization,” said Rodney Ramacher, an Army and Vietnam War veteran.

“It was really good, it’s really awesome to see the younger generations supporting the veterans and people that serve and everything,” said Joseph Leach, a member of the North Dakota National Guard.

Veterans’ families were honored as well. Joseph Leach’s fourth-grade son, Isaak Leach, said he was glad his dad was able to attend.

“I feel really glad... Because he’s been gone for the past year, and it’s been really hard,” Isaak said.

Veterans Day is November 11.

