Miller Elementary honors veterans

Military veterans standing for a round of applause at Miller Elementary
Military veterans standing for a round of applause at Miller Elementary(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Miller Elementary School held a special event in honor of Veterans Day.

Students performed a variety of songs, including the Star Spangled Banner, each military branch’s signature song and a few pop songs.

“Ms. Roth did a beautiful job remembering the veterans, she should get lots of accolades for her organization,” said Rodney Ramacher, an Army and Vietnam War veteran.

“It was really good, it’s really awesome to see the younger generations supporting the veterans and people that serve and everything,” said Joseph Leach, a member of the North Dakota National Guard.

Veterans’ families were honored as well. Joseph Leach’s fourth-grade son, Isaak Leach, said he was glad his dad was able to attend.

“I feel really glad... Because he’s been gone for the past year, and it’s been really hard,” Isaak said.

Veterans Day is November 11.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Wentz signing with Los Angeles Rams
Carson Wentz signing with Los Angeles Rams
Ben Ness wears the same shirt for his 2nd-5th grade school pictures
School picture day tradition: Bismarck fifth grader wears same shirt every year for school pictures
Shania Twain asked fan to join her on stage at FARGODOME
‘It was cool. It was just really surprising:’ 9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain
Dakota Tackle
Dakota Tackle to close within the month
Bismarck man arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

First News at Five
New state lab location and design revealed
First News at Five
Former Williston school assistant superintendent files discrimination complaint against district
First News at Five
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Tuesday; lawmakers respond
FILE - Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks during a news conference on May 25, 2023, on Capitol...
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Tuesday; lawmakers respond
Setting up for “Christmas in the Park” with Job Corps students
Setting up for “Christmas in the Park” with Job Corps students