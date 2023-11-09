House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Tuesday; lawmakers respond

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday, The U.S. House of Representatives voted again to censure a Democratic Representative from Michigan, Rashida Tlaib, after she made comments about condemning Israel for its response to Hamas.

Last week, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene brought a resolution to the House floor to censure Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib, accusing her not only of making inappropriate comments about Israel, but with being involved in anti-Semitic activities, sympathizing with terrorist organizations and leading an insurrection.

The resolution did not pass.

The new resolution voted on Tuesday by the House focused just on Tlaib’s Israel remarks.

Representative Kelly Armstrong voted against the last resolution but voted in favor of the new one.

“It was much more narrowly tailored, it got to the heart of the issue and it was actually factually accurate. They were very different resolutions, and I thought the one yesterday was worth voting for, and I obviously thought the one last week wasn’t,” said Armstrong.

Representative Matt Rosendale voted in favor of both resolutions on Tlaib, saying that he agreed she needed to be disciplined on the statements she made. However, he says Congress needs to be extremely careful when it comes to censuring members based on what they say.

“Freedom of speech is critically important across our country. It is protected through the First Amendment, but it’s important so that we can have debate and dialogue,” said Rosendale.

22 Democrats also joined Republicans to vote in favor of censuring Tlaib. Armstrong believes they did this because they agreed on the severity of her comments.

“A lot of members on both sides of the aisle support Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorists, and when you write these things in a correct fashion, you can get bipartisan support,” said Armstrong.

The House is also keeping an eye on the Israel aid bill that they passed and sent over to the Senate.

The bill is not expected to pass in the Senate, and if it doesn’t, Armstrong says they should present one of their own.

“Anything we eventually get is going to need 60 votes in the Senate and the President to sign it, so instead of just telling us they don’t like ours, they should make a counteroffer and we should get to the table and start negotiating,” said Armstrong.

Both representatives are hoping they won’t have to start from scratch on an Israeli aid bill.

After Tlaib was censured, she stood on the House floor, defended herself and said she will not be silenced.

