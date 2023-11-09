‘Elf’ is coming back to theaters for 20th anniversary celebration

Will Ferrell in his role as Buddy from the movie "Elf" in 2003.
Will Ferrell in his role as Buddy from the movie "Elf" in 2003.(Warner Home Video via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A family favorite is returning to the big screen just in time for the holidays.

New Line Cinema’s “Elf” is returning to theaters on Nov. 17 in select locations.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the film’s theatrical return is celebrating the movie’s 20th anniversary.

“For 20 years now, the film ‘Elf’ has securely cemented itself as a treasured holiday tradition, touching the hearts of generations of viewers,” said Robert Oberschelp of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Christmas comedy debuted on Nov. 7, 2003. It stars Will Ferrell, Bob Newhart and James Caan.

In the film, Ferrell plays Buddy the Elf, who heads to New York City from the North Pole to meet his biological father, played by Caan.

The movie follows Buddy’s journey as he brings his Christmas cheer to New York while connecting with his family.

Warner Bros. said for fans to check their local theater listings for showtimes, but if they can’t make it, viewers can watch “Elf” on TBS and TNT this month.

In December, the film will stream on Max and Hulu and run for the entire month on AMC.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Ben Ness wears the same shirt for his 2nd-5th grade school pictures
School picture day tradition: Bismarck fifth grader wears same shirt every year for school pictures
Inadvertent message sent to public
Inadvertent warning message sent to public
Riverfront Development receives multi-million-dollar grant | Project rendering 1
Riverfront development receives multi-million dollar grant
Plaintiffs when lawsuit was filed in September
Judge considering temporary restraining order in trans healthcare lawsuit

Latest News

A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.
Excavator flips over, hits and kills construction worker
Alanis Morissette arrives at the opening night red carpet for "Jagged Little Pill" on...
Alanis Morissette announces summer tour with Joan Jett
While working a joint drug operation, the Wharton Police Department and the Fayette County...
K-9 finds 220 pounds of cocaine hidden in heavy machinery
Turtle Lake-Mercer FFA Meats Judging team placed third at nationals
Community welcomes FFA students home from nationals