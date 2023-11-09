Edison Elementary honors veterans with return of drive-through parade

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Edison Elementary in Minot brought back its annual drive-through parade honoring veterans.

Organizers for the parade outside of Edison said they had to cancel the last two years because of a blizzard.

The students waved with their signs and shouted “thank you’s” to the line of cars that circled the school.

Principal Jeremy Mehlhoff said he thinks it’s important that the kids know who the community is made up of.

“I gave a speech to our kids called when Veterans Day became a holiday while we celebrate Veterans Day and why it’s so important to recognize both our active serving military members as well as those who have already served,” said Mehlhoff.

The festivities didn’t end with the parade.

The students put on a music performance for the audience filled with veterans.

Minot’s junior ROTC also took part in the day’s events.

