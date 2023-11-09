Edison Elementary honors veterans with return of drive-through parade

Edison Elementary honors veterans with return of drive-through parade
Edison Elementary honors veterans with return of drive-through parade(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Edison Elementary in Minot brought back its annual drive-through parade honoring veterans.

Organizers for the parade outside of Edison said they had to cancel the last two years because of a blizzard.

The students waved with their signs and shouted “thank you’s” to the line of cars that circled the school.

Principal Jeremy Mehlhoff said he thinks it’s important that the kids know who the community is made up of.

“I gave a speech to our kids called when Veterans Day became a holiday while we celebrate Veterans Day and why it’s so important to recognize both our active serving military members as well as those who have already served,” said Mehlhoff.

The festivities didn’t end with the parade.

The students put on a music performance for the audience filled with veterans.

Minot’s junior ROTC also took part in the day’s events.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Inadvertent message sent to public
Inadvertent warning message sent to public
Ben Ness wears the same shirt for his 2nd-5th grade school pictures
School picture day tradition: Bismarck fifth grader wears same shirt every year for school pictures
Riverfront Development receives multi-million-dollar grant | Project rendering 1
Riverfront development receives multi-million dollar grant
Plaintiffs when lawsuit was filed in September
Judge considering temporary restraining order in trans healthcare lawsuit

Latest News

Warm clothing donations for vets
Dickinson’s Elks Lodge gives back to veterans
Those Who Serve (sponsored by FirstLight Home Care)
Those Who Serve: how On the Water serves combat veterans
Semi Truck
Burgum petitions to reconsider ruling on trucker hours extensions
Kari Pollert, new owner of Apricot Lane Boutique
Apricot Lane Boutique switching locations and ownership