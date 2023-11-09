Doug Burgum responds to third Republican Presidential Primary debate

MIAMI, Florida (KFYR/KMOT) - Five presidential hopefuls took the stage in Miami Wednesday night for the third Republican Primary debate.

Notably absent from the debate stage was Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, who failed to meet the national polling requirement for the debate.

Despite not qualifying, Burgum has said he continue on with his campaign, at least through some of the early-voting states where he has campaigned heavily.

Burgum released the following statement shortly after the debate wrapped:

“Over two hours filled with petty attacks and in-fighting, voters learned why none of the career politicians on stage will be President and why political insiders have no business trying to artificially shrink the Republican field two months before the actual voting starts in Iowa and New Hampshire.

In business, we never would’ve gotten anything done if all we did was yell and name-call. We built a billion-dollar company from scratch by building great teams, serving customers, and providing a product that people wanted. In fact, I have created more jobs than everyone on the stage combined. I spent 30 years in software. Technology is changing every industry, business, and job in America. Software is the greatest invention to expand human capability in the history of mankind… and we haven’t even begun to touch the revolution it can lead in reducing the size of the federal government.

That’s what I’m doing as Governor. We’re reinventing government to serve its customers—the taxpayers. As a result, our state’s economy is on fire. We passed the largest tax cut in history, cut spending by 27 percent and slashed red tape. Innovation over regulation is the path to unleashing America’s strength and power.

We had team members in 132 countries. I’ve dealt with China in business. We can’t win this war against Iran, crush Mob Boss Putin or win the Cold War with China with Biden’s failed energy policies which hurt Americans and help foreign dictators. We’re fighting with one hand tied behind our back. When I am your president we will sell energy to our allies, instead of buying it from our enemies.

If we’re going to unlock the best of America and achieve our fullest potential, it’s going to take a business leader and political outsider to get the job done. That’s why I’m running for President. Pundits, political insiders and party bosses don’t pick Presidents; voters do.”

Over two hours filled with petty attacks and in-fighting, voters learned why none of the career politicians on stage will be President and why political insiders have no business trying to artificially shrink the Republican field two months before the actual voting starts in Iowa and New Hampshire. Pundits, political insiders and party bosses don’t pick Presidents; voters do.”

The next Republican Presidential Primary Debate is Dec. 6, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, network / moderators TBD.

To qualify, candidates will have to have:

-80,000 individual donors, and at least 200 donors from each of 20 or more states and territories

-6% support in two national polls OR 6% in one national poll and 6% in one early-voting state poll (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada)

Related coverage:

· Burgum misses cut for third presidential debate, says he’ll push forward with campaign

· Burgum talks the future of his campaign amid not being at third debate

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.