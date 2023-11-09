Dickinson’s Elks Lodge gives back to veterans

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Dickinson’s Elks Lodge is partnering with other local organizations and businesses to give back to veterans and their families this winter.

Members shopped at Runnings Wednesday evening for warm clothing to give to veterans in need.

They will make the clothing available at this Sunday’s free meal for veterans at the lodge.

The group decided to organize the event with veterans in mind after learning about the programs for vets within the National Elks Foundation.

An anonymous Elks member donated $1,000; the Injured Military Wildlife Project donated $2,000; and Runnings donated $2,000 towards the shopping for vets.

“From 11 to 2, we’re having a burger basket for all veterans to attend,” said Stepheny Reger, Dickinson Elks Lodge. “We’re hoping we have a nice turnout. And that is for all veterans and their families.”

“I have two brothers that served, so that is a part for me right there. But also, those guys did something, they volunteered to go off and do things,” said Scott Berge, Runnings Store Manager.

Any leftover clothing will be donated to the Southwestern District Health Unit.

