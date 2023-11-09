Community welcomes FFA students home from nationals

TURTLE LAKE, N.D. (KFYR) - Agriculture is important to our state, and the future of agriculture rests in the hands of today’s teens.

In one small North Dakota town, the future of agriculture looks pretty bright.

Members of the Turtle Lake-Mercer FFA Meats Judging team made a big impression at the national FFA convention, and their accomplishment has the whole community celebrating.

Like most teenagers, McKenna Faulkner’s camera roll is pretty full. The most recent pictures on her phone make her and her teammates smile.

Those photos show her and the rest of the Turtle Lake Mercer FFA Meats Judging Team on stage at nationals. They finished third out of 43 teams from all over the country.

“I’m very proud of my teammates,” said Faulkner, a junior at Turtle-Lake Mercer High School. “We’ve had amazing coaches and it was just quite an experience.”

As proud as Faulkner is of her team, the community of Turtle Lake is even prouder.

They welcomed the team home with a police escort and cheers.

“We were definitely shocked,” recalled sophomore Kaden Lelm. “I wasn’t expecting it at all. And all the signs, sirens and lights in front of us.”

“We got into town and all these people were all smiling, waving at everyone,” added junior Remi Laib. “I was just super excited to see everybody.”

These teens are also excited about the skills and experiences they’ve learned through FFA.

“I’ve definitely learned how to make friends and more public speaking opportunities,” said Lelm.

“I love all the connections I’ve made through FFA, all the friends you meet and just the experiences you get to experience,” added junior Mya Kittler.

And they’re already working toward their next goal; they’re preparing for districts next month, where they hope to once again make their community proud.

Two members of the team also placed in the top 10 individually. Lelm placed 10th and Laib placed 7th out of 172 other students.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.