Community sounds off as Williston school district eyes two new elementary schools

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District wants a bond for two new elementary schools soon. However, meeting the 60 percent threshold necessary has been difficult. On Wednesday, the district held a public forum to gather information.

The message was simple from Superintendent Richard Faidley at the Williston High School Auditorium: The district needs more capacity for the lower grade levels. Whether they can relay that to enough of the public remains to be seen.

Last year, 278 students graduated from Williston High School, but the district welcomed 477 kindergartners. Faidley told the nearly 40 people in attendance the ratio is expected to grow, which is why the time to pass a bond is now.

“It’s about setting our community up for the future,” said Faidley.

Citing the large capacity at the Williston Middle School Central Campus, Williston resident Deb Kemp says two elementaries are needed to free up space.

“If you do one, fifth grade would have to stay at the central campus. If we do two, we would be able to take fifth grade out of the central campus, which we need. There’re over 1,600 students,” said Kemp.

Amber Avila said new schools would be beneficial for special education.

“Investing in these kinds of buildings is necessary for us parents who have kids that are special needs students,” said Avila.

Others stated concerns, including the potential cost to the taxpayer, staffing and lack of trust with the district’s administration.

“Where are you going to find the teachers to teach in these extra buildings. You can’t get the teachers in the schools now. They’re leaving right and left,” said Mark Rovig.

“To me it’s a matter of trust. The school board has done some really weird things over the years,” said Bill Thomas.

For more input, Faidley says they will put out a community-wide survey soon. Another forum is scheduled for December 18. Faidley says the bond vote is expected next spring.

Faidley says they do not have any financial details yet. Right now, he estimates around 65 to 70 million dollars will be bonded with an additional $20 million available through the district’s building fund.

