Century Patriots Swimming & Diving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Swimming & Diving Meet is on Friday and Saturday in Bismarck. Century is coming off a championship in the West Region.

Century finished 4.5 points ahead of Minot, earning the Patriots their first region title since 2020.

Spencer Wheeling, Century Head Coach, “definitely when you bring in the East Region it shakes up the whole thing. It just makes the competition tighter, which we relay back to the girls, every finish, every turn, everything just has to be that much more important and basically perfect. A lot of those races are going to come down to that final touch whether you are in the consolation final, the A final or just a matter of 1st, 2nd or 3rd in your finals.”

The prelims are on Friday and the championship races will take place on Saturday.

Wheeling, “to me Friday is a little more important than Saturday. You have to go out and race time on Friday. So, without the time and getting yourself into that chance to score on the second day, there is no second day. So, we just look at it as just Friday, it’s not a two-day meet. Once we’re done with Friday then now, we’re here on Saturday and now you’re racing for place. You don’t have to worry about your time anymore it’s try and go out and get as many points as you can for your team as possible.”

West Fargo Sheyenne is the defending team champion.

